Montana COVID update: 202 new cases, 33 additional deaths (December 10, 2021)

HELENA — There were 202 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday with 2,827 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of COVID deaths in Montana has risen from 2,788 on Thursday to 2,821, according to DPHHS.

There are 33 newly-reported deaths from the following counties: Cascade (3), Jefferson (1), Lewis & Clark (1), Madison (1), McCone (4), Mineral (1), Powell (1), Roosevelt (6), Sanders (8), Silver Bow (5), Valley (1), and Yellowstone (1).

According to ongoing data reconciliation between DPHHS, healthcare organizations, and city/county health departments, of those 33 deaths, three happened in December, 22 in November, three in October, two in September, one in July, one in April, and one in January.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 174, up slightly from the 172 reported on Thursday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,184.

There have been 193,718 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 188,070.

There were 4,204 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 528,862 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,266,756.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, December 10, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.