There were 248 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, December 21, with 1,645 total active cases in the state.

There were 11 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,889.

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID is 127, an increase of one from Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,320.

There have been 195,171 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 190,637. There were 6,029 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 535,192 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,303,942.