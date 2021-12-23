There were 264 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, December 23, 2021, with 1,652 total active cases in the state.

There were six new deaths reported. Two of the deaths were reported in Lake County, one in Park County, and three in Richland County. Three of the deaths occurred in December, and the other three occurred in November, October, and September, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,895.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 113, a decrease of twelve from Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,348.

There have been 195,669 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 191,122. There were 4,892 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 536,779 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,312,519. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .