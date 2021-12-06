Montana COVID update: 357 new cases, 29 new deaths reported (December 6, 2021)

HELENA — There were 357 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, December 6, 2021, with 3,271 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID has risen from 2,739 to 2,768. DPHHS reports that of the 29 additional COVID deaths, five occurred in October, 19 happened in November, and five in December.

Counties reporting additional COVID deaths



Big Horn (1)

Blaine (1)

Cascade (2)

Flathead (9)

Jefferson (2)

Lewis & Clark (4)

Musselshell (1)

Silver Bow (6)

Yellowstone (3).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 198, up from the 187 reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,083.

There have been 192,590 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 186,551.

Counties reporting the most new COVID cases



Yellowstone County: 53 New, 668 Active

Flathead County: 44 New, 333 Active

Gallatin County: 44 New, 284 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 31 New, 454 Active

Missoula County: 30 New, 225 Active

Cascade County: 22 New, Active

Hill County: 12 New, 10 Active

There were 7,869 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report on Friday.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 521,969 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,248,268.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .