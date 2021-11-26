There were 397 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, November 26, 2021, with 4,851 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 19 new deaths reported on Friday. The DPHHS report does not indicate where the new deaths occurred. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,631.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 230, down from 258 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,895.

There have been 190,071 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 182,589. There were 8,563 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 516,581 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,210,546. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, November 26, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases and hospitalizations occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

However, some healthcare organizations have been releasing weekly hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 15, 2021:

Benefis Health System

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, November 17, 2021: