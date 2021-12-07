HELENA — There were 423 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 with 3,266 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of COVID deaths in Montana has risen from 2,768 on Monday to 2,777.

Nine deaths were reported on Tuesday; DPHHS reports three of the deaths occurred in November and six in December.

Counties reporting additional COVID deaths



Cascade

Gallatin

Jefferson

Lewis and Clark

Missoula

Ravalli

Sheridan

Yellowstone (2)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 184, marking a drop from the 198 reported Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,130.

There have been 193,005 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 186,962.

There were 5,166 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 525,292 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,251,475.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.