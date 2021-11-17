Montana COVID update: 597 new cases, 10 new deaths (November 17)

There were 597 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, with 6,918 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 10 new deaths reported. The new deaths reported Wednesday include seven that occurred in November and three in October. The counties where the deaths occurred were Cascade (3), Gallatin (3), Musselshell (1), Ravalli (1), Valley (1), and Yellowstone (1).

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,523.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 296, a decrease from 307 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,660.

There have been 186,802 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Flathead County: 94 new; 676 active

Cascade County: 67 new; 992 active

Big Horn County: 63 new; 120 active

Gallatin County: 53 new; 371 active

Lewis & Clark County: 47 new; 621 active

Yellowstone County: 39 new; 1,462 active

Missoula County: 31 new; 839 active

The cumulative number of recoveries is now 177,361. There were 6,172 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 513,267 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The state site includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases and hospitalizations occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 15, 2021:

Benefis Health System

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, November 17, 2021: