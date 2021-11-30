Montana COVID update: 601 new cases, 33 new deaths (November 30, 2021)

There were 601 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with 4,092 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 33 new deaths reported on Tuesday, most of which are due to ongoing data reconciliation efforts.

Of those, two deaths were in August, three were in September, 15 were in October, and 13 were in November. Counties reporting deaths include: Cascade (3), Lewis & Clark (17), McCone, Missoula (5), Powell, Yellowstone (6).

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,671.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 214, down from 215 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,978.

There have been 191,012 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 184,249. There were 6,434 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 518,137 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,219,517. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.