Montana COVID update: 739 new cases, 17 new deaths (November 18, 2021)

There were 739 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with 6,855 total active cases in the state.

There were 17 new reported deaths. Fourteen of the deaths are from November 2021 and the remaining three are from late October 2021. Counties reporting deaths include Cascade, Dawson, Glacier (2), Lake (2), Lewis & Clark (2), Missoula (2), Ravalli, Sanders, Silver Bow (2), and Yellowstone (3).

The total number of deaths in Montana due to the pandemic has reached 2,540.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 302, an increase from the 296 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,717.

There have been 187,530 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 178,135. There were 7,690 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases today



Yellowstone County: 132 new; 1,453 active

Big Horn County: 88 new; 137 active

Flathead County: 82 new; 731 active

Gallatin County: 82 new; 404 active

Cascade County: 47 new; 946 active

Lewis & Clark County: 38 new; 617 active

Missoula County: 38 new; 829 active

Blaine County: 32 new; 12 active

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 514,089 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered is 1,179,891. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, November 18, 2021. The state site includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases and hospitalizations occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 15, 2021:

Benefis Health System

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, November 17, 2021: