Montana COVID update: 785 new cases, 18 new deaths (November 15, 2021)

There were 785 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, November 15, 2021, with 6,991 total active cases in the state.

There were 18 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,490 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Nine of the new deaths occurred in November, and nine are from October 2021. Counties reporting deaths include Beaverhead (2), Flathead (10), Gallatin, Lake, Ravalli, Toole, and Yellowstone (2).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 316, a decrease from the 320 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,550, with the state reporting 46 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 185,176 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 175,695. There were 10,951 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases today



Gallatin County: 109 new; 411 active

Yellowstone County: 86 new; 1,480 active

Missoula County: 74 new; 787 active

Cascade County: 69 new; 952 active

Flathead County: 65 new; 528 active

Lake County: 54 new; 179 active

Glacier County: 41 new; 149 active

Roosevelt County: 37 new; 117 active

Big Horn County: 36 new; 108 active

Lewis & Clark County: 25 new; 720 active

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 512,018 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The percentage decreased from 55% after state health officials adjusted the calculation to take into account residents between the age of 5 and 12 after that group recently became eligible to receive the vaccination.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, November 15, 2021. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.



Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases and hospitalizations occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 15, 2021:

Benefis Health System

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, November 10, 2021: