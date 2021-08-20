Montana COVID update (August 20, 2021)

HELENA — There are 449 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana on Friday with the number of active cases rising to 3,473. from the 3,269 reported on Thursday.

Yellowstone County reported the most new cases with 88, bringing its total to 480. Flathead County had the second-highest increase in cases at 62, with the number of active cases rising to 708. Missoula County reported 58 new cases, the third-highest total on Friday, bringing its current total to 351.

Cascade County reported 53 new cases, bringing the current total to 646. In Gallatin County, there were 26 new cases reported, for a total of 161 active cases.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen by three to 1,755, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID stands at 200 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus has risen from 6,110 on Thursday to 6,123.

There have been 122,318 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana with 117,090 total recoveries. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,575,822.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 455,014 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 925,311. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, August 20, 2021.

DPHHS reporting at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

DPHHS director Adam Meier said earlier this month that hospitalization data from June 5 to July 30 shows that 89% of Montanans who were hospitalized due to COVID had not received the COVID vaccine. The data includes 358 hospitalizations of Montanans during this time frame. The hospitalizations included an age range from 1 to 97, with a median age of 64.

“This data illustrates just how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in preventing serious illness when you consider how far we’ve come since the vaccine first became available,” Meier said. “The data is also a reminder of how important it is to get vaccinated. This is now a vaccine-preventable disease, and the last thing we want to see are more cases and hospitalizations. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. The fall and winter months are just around the corner. Now is the time to get the vaccine.”

