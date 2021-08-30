Montana COVID update (August 30, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — There were 736 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 72 hours in Montana, with 4,822 total active cases in the state as of August 30. The last time the state had more than 4,800 active cases was January 18, according to MTN data.

Information from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 145 new; 812 active

Flathead County: 59 new; 752 active

Cascade County:49 new; 698 active

Missoula County: 115 new; 667 active

Lewis & Clark County: 49 new; 320 active

Gallatin County: 53 new; 213 active

Lake County: 21 new; 136 active

Ravalli County: 15 new; 133 active

Silver Bow County: 17 new; 110 active

Lincoln County: 24 new; 104 active

There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,787, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 223. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,322, an increase of 28 since Friday. In the past seven days the state has recorded 168 hospitalizations. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

About 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 462,426 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 943,374. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here . There have been 126,338 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 119,729. There were 10,443 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.