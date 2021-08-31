Montana COVID update (August 31, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — There were 890 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 5,057 total active cases in the state as of Tuesday, August 31. The last time the state had more than 5,000 active cases was January 9, according to MTN data.

Montana averaged 2,227 active cases a day in August, which is more than five times the July average of 384 active cases a day.

Information from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

There were 13 new deaths reported on Tuesday; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,800, according to DPHHS. Since August 2, 2021, 92 people have died due to COVID in the state, compared to 38 in July.

The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana due to COVID is 251, an increase of 28 from Monday . The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,358. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 193 new, 892 active

Flathead County: 96 new, 837 active

Cascade County: 112 new, 805 active

Missoula County: 71 new, 671 active

Lewis & Clark County: 32 new, 271 active

Gallatin County: 95 new, 223 active

Ravalli County: 20 new, 149 active

Silver Bow County: 27 new, 128 active

Lake County: 22 new, 115 active

Lincoln County: 36 new, 113 active

Hill County: 34 new, 104 active

About 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 463,273 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

There have been 127,227 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 120,370. There were 6,746 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The state site also has county-specific data on the number of new cases, cumulative cases, vaccination rates, and more.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls on Monday said it currently has 28 inpatients with COVID; four of those patients had been vaccinated, and 24 had not.