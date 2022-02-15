HELENA — There were 862 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, with 4,140 active cases in the state.

There were 11 new deaths reported; they were in the following counties: Carbon, Cascade (4), Custer, Lake (2), Liberty, Missoula, and Yellowstone. Four of the deaths occurred in January and seven were in February.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 3,083, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 236, down from 266 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,336, with the state reporting 18 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 258,765 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 251,542. There were 5,540 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 553,075 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,398,512. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.



Benefis Health System in Great Falls said on Monday that 27 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID; four of those patients are in the ICU, and two of the four ICU patients are currently on a ventilator.