Montana COVID update (February 16, 2022)

There were 929 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, with 4,129 active cases in the state.

There were eight new deaths reported. All occurred in February, and were in the following counties: Cascade (4), Dawson, Glacier (2), and Lake.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 3,091 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 230, down from 236 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,407, with the state reporting 71 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 259,701 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 252,481. There were 5,379 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 553,324 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,399,266. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.



Benefis Health System in Great Falls said on Monday that 27 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID; four of those patients are in the ICU, and two of the four ICU patients are currently on a ventilator.