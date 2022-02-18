There were 894 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, with 3,690 total active cases in the state.

There were six new deaths were reported. The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 3,105, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 197, a decrease from 213 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,471, with the state reporting 49 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 261,722 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 254,927. There were 4,219 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 553,904 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,401,049. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, February 18, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.



TRENDING ARTICLES

