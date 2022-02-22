Montana COVID update (February 22, 2022)

There were 1,070 new COVID cases reported on Tuesday in Montana, with 2,315 total active cases in the state.

Due to a federal holiday on Monday, the last state COVID report was on Friday, February 18.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 3,125 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 212, an increase from the 197 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,493.

There have been 263,358 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 257,918.

There were 8,238 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Flathead County: 226 new; 168 active

Cascade County: 128 new; 289 active

Yellowstone County: 102 new; 400 active

Missoula County: 92 new; 329 active

Gallatin County: 78 new; 232 active

Big Horn County: 63 new; 53 active

Lake County: 63 new; 35 active

Rosebud County: 58 new; 24 active

Lewis & Clark County: 50 new; 81 active

Silver Bow County: 21 new; 84 active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 554,415 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,402,895.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls shared the following information on Monday, February 21, 2022: "We’re pleased to see this decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID. Please stay vigilant, and we’ll get through this wave together."