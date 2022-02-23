Montana COVID update (February 23, 2022)

HELENA — There were 655 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, with 2,348 active cases in the state.

The total number of deaths due to COVID in Montana has risen from 3,125 to 3,156 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 31 new deaths reported on Wednesday; they were in the following counties: Big Horn (1), Flathead (22), Gallatin (3), Granite (1), Hill (1), Rosebud (1), Sweet Grass (1), and Yellowstone (1). Of those deaths, seven occurred between October 2021 and December 2021 and were identified during data reconciliation by DPHHS. Eight of the deaths occurred in January 2022, and 16 occurred in February 2022.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 164, down from 212 reported on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,493.

There have been 264,277 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 258,773.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Cascade County: 154 New; 341 Active

Flathead County: 153 New; 175 Active

Gallatin County: 65 New; 219 Active

Yellowstone County: 52 New; 37 Active

Missoula County: 33 New; 311 Active

Lake County: 28 New; 26 Active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 554,847 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,403,825.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.



TRENDING ARTICLES

