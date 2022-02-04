Montana COVID update (February 4, 2022)

HELENA — There were 4,374 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday. There are currently 15,713 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

DPHHS said today that as noted earlier this week, the COVID laboratory reporting system experienced technical issues that, in turn, slowed the process for new case and new test data to be entered into the system and reported on the state website. The technical issues to the reporting system were corrected earlier this week. However, these issues did impact the number of new reports to the dashboard that would have normally occurred throughout the week. The majority of new reports from this week are represented in today’s number of new cases and news tests.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is now 328, down from 338 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,161.

There are two new deaths in today's DPHHS report; one was in Cascade County, and one was in Teton County. Both occurred in January.

The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 3,031, according to DPHHS.

Counties reporting the most new cases today



Cascade County: 678 new; 2,050 active

Yellowstone County: 633 new; 2,995 active

Missoula County: 628 new; 3,096 active

Lewis & Clark County: 425 new; 953 active

Flathead County: 395 new; 1,385 active

Gallatin County: 221 new; 1,272 active

Silver Bow County: 119 new; 464 active

Lake County: 114 new; 233 active

Ravalli County: 111 new; 350 active

Glacier County: 93 new; 157 active

There have been 250,029 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 231,285. There were 29,233 COVID tests administered since Thursday's report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 549,882 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,383,070.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, February 4, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls shared this information and graphic on Monday: "As we continue to see an increased number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and a spike around the state, please remain diligent – wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms."