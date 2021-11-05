Montana COVID update (Friday, November 5, 2021)

HELENA — There were 681 new COVID cases being reported in Montana on Friday, November 5, 2021, with 8,705 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen by 10 and now stands at 2,415, according to DPHHS.

Eight of the 10 deaths occurred after October 22, and the other two occurred in September and early October 2021. Four of the 10 deaths were reported in Cascade County; the following counties each reported one new death: Custer, Fallon, Glacier, Jefferson, Lewis & Clark, and Powell.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID has fallen from 364 on Thursday to 343. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,123.

There have been 180,452 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 169,332. There have been 7,773 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents have been vaccinated against COVID, with 508,619 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,125,998.

Counties with the most new cases



Yellowstone County: 151 New, 2,243 Active

Gallatin County: 69 New, 397 Active

Missoula County: 64 New, 970 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 63 New, 940 Active

Flathead County: 62 New, 641 Active

Cascade County: 39 New, 918 Active

Stillwater County: 28 New, 134 Active

Roosevelt County: 21 New, 112 Active

Lake County: 16 New, 209 Active

Madison County: 13 New, 35 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here . The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, November 5. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include aggregrate data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 1, 2021:

Benefis Benefis Health System: vaccinated versus unvaccinated hospitalizations

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, October 27, 2021: