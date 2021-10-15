Montana COVID update (Friday, October 15, 2021)

There were 1,143 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, October 15, with 11,821 total active cases in the state.

There were seven new deaths reported, all since October 9. The new deaths were reported in these counties: one each in Phillips and Roosevelt; two in Madison; three in Yellowstone.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,128, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 477, down two from Thursday, and down from a record-high number of 510 on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,232.

There have been 164,669 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 150,720. There were 7,847 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 496,708 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,047,680. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most new cases



Yellowstone County: 233 new; 2,691 active

Flathead County: 177 new; 1,225 active

Missoula County: 117 new; 2,098 active

Lewis & Clark County: 96 new; 923 active

Gallatin County: 83 new; 539 active

Cascade County: 78 new; 1,187 active

Lake County: 39 new; 266 active

Park County: 25 new; 154 active

Ravalli County: 25 new; 426 active

Lincoln County: 23 new; 196 active

Glacier County: 21 new; 154 active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.