Montana COVID update (January 11, 2022)

There were 1,520 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, with 8,787 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were also six new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,927.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 162, up from the 154 in Monday's report. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,562.

There have been 206,295 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 194,581. There were 12,281 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 542,930 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,348,068.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.