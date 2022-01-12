Montana COVID update (January 12, 2022)

There were 1,831 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday; there are currently 9,613 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were also six new deaths reported. DPHHS says that one death was from November, three were in December, and two are from January. The deaths occurred in Beaverhead County, Flathead County (3), and Lewis & Clark County (2).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,933.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 172, which is up 10 from Tuesday's report. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,580.

There have been 208,132 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 195,586. There were 10,580 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 543,336 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,350,120.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.