Montana COVID update (January 13, 2022)

There were 1,760 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, and there are 10,482 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
There were also two new deaths reported; one was in Chouteau County, and the other was in Lewis & Clark County.
The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,935.
The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID stands at 178 which is up from the 172 reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,602.
Counties with the most new cases
- Gallatin County: 473 New | 2,151 Active
- Yellowstone County: 289 New | 1,817 Active
- Missoula County: 249 New | 1,904 Active
- Flathead County: 162 New | 990 Active
- Cascade County: 87 New | 564 Active
- Lewis & Clark County: 77 New | 755 Active
- Silver Bow County: 62 New | 283 Active
- Ravalli County 34 New | 284 Active
- Sanders County: 31 New | 95 Active
- Jefferson County: 23 New | 61 Active
There have been 209,900 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 196,483. There were 10,625 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 544,095 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,353,680.
If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, January 13, 2022.