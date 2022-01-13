Montana COVID update (January 13, 2022)

There were 1,760 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, and there are 10,482 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were also two new deaths reported; one was in Chouteau County, and the other was in Lewis & Clark County.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,935.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID stands at 178 which is up from the 172 reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,602.

Counties with the most new cases

Gallatin County: 473 New | 2,151 Active

Yellowstone County: 289 New | 1,817 Active

Missoula County: 249 New | 1,904 Active

Flathead County: 162 New | 990 Active

Cascade County: 87 New | 564 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 77 New | 755 Active

Silver Bow County: 62 New | 283 Active

Ravalli County 34 New | 284 Active

Sanders County: 31 New | 95 Active

Jefferson County: 23 New | 61 Active

There have been 209,900 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 196,483. There were 10,625 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 544,095 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,353,680.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.