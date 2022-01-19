Montana COVID update (January 19, 2022)

HELENA — There were 2,051 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, January 19, with 11,242 total active cases in the state.

Seven new deaths were reported Wednesday; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,964 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 242, an increase from 236 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,728, with the state reporting 36 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 218,047 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 203,841. There were 15,500 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 545,592 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,363,401. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.