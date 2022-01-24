Montana COVID update (January 24, 2022)

There were 5,057 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, with 14,602 total active cases in the state. The new cases were reported over a three-day period beginning Friday.

Nine additional deaths were reported. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 2,985, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 292, an increase from 284 reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,811, with the state reporting 27 new hospitalizations since the last report.

There have been 227,094 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 209,507. There were 18,762 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

COUNTIES REPORTING THE MOST NEW CASES



Yellowstone County: 1,094 New; 2,681 Active

Gallatin County: 699 New; 2,721 Active

Missoula County: 534 New; 1,950 Active

Cascade County: 401 New; 963 Active

Silver Bow County: 372 New; 621 Active

Flathead County: 301 New; 1,045 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 257 New; 926 Active

Lake County: 185 New; 238 Active

Ravalli County: 146 New; 427 Active

Park County: 132 New; 306 Active

Glacier County: 130 New; 135 Active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 546,828 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,370,088. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, January24, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, and deaths.

Benefis Health System said on Monday: "We are seeing a dramatic increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients as cases continue to spike around the state. Please remain diligent during this time – wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms."