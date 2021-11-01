Montana COVID update (Monday, November 1, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,137 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, November 1, 2021, with 9,528 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen from 2,346 reported on Friday to 2,366, according to DPHHS.

There were 22 new deaths reported Monday. Nineteen of those deaths occurred in October 2021, and three are being reported as part of data reconciliation, dating as far back as December 2020.

The newly-confirmed deaths occurred in the following counties:



Fergus (5)

Flathead (3)

Golden Valley

Hill (3)

Lake

Lincoln

Missoula

Musselshell (2)

Park

Wheatland

Yellowstone (3)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 395, down from 454 reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,925.

There have been 176,976 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 165,082. There have been 11628 COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 505,703 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

Counties with the most new cases



Yellowstone County: 171 New, 2,053 Active

Flathead County: 163 New, 960 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 102 New, 1,040 Active

Park County: 92 New, 291 Active

Missoula County: 89 New, 1,343 Active

Cascade County: 76 New, 1,024 Active

Gallatin County: 68 New, 418 Active

Ravalli County: 32 New, 136 Active

Lake County: 28 New, 246 Active

Musselshell County: 28 New, 91 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 1, 2021:

Benefis Benefis Health System: vaccinated versus unvaccinated hospitalizations

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, October 27, 2021:

Logan Health in Kalispell Logan Health in Kalispell - vaccinated and unvaccinated hospitalizations