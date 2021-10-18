Montana COVID update (Monday, October 18, 2021)

There were 1,272 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, October 18, with 11,109 total active cases in the state.

There were 55 new deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Thirty-two of those are part of ongoing data reconciliation efforts; of those, 29 occurred in September 2021, and three occurred over the past several months as far back as November 2020. The remaining 23 deaths have occurred in October 2021. The counties include Carbon, Cascade, Flathead (10), Gallatin (5), Glacier, Lincoln (2), Missoula (5), Sanders, Toole, Yellowstone (28).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,183, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 449, down from a record-high number of 510 last Wednesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,302.

There have been 165,941 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 152,649. There were 17,290 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 498,009 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,054,372. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST NEW CASES



Yellowstone County: 234 new; 2,373 active

Lewis & Clark County: 148 new; 910 active

Missoula County: 123 new; 2,064 active

Flathead County: 116 new; 1,088 active

Cascade County: 87 new; 1,052 active

Gallatin County: 82 new; 520 active

Park County: 58 new; 177 active

Lake County: 45 new; 250 active

Lincoln County: 34 new; 173 active

Silver Bow County: 33 new; 143 active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.