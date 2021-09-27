HELENA — There were 1,247 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, with a current total of 11,007 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,973, an increase of 28 since Friday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 415, a decrease of one since Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,445.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 485,319 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most new cases



Missoula County: 161 new; 1,527 active

Yellowstone County: 126 new; 2,556 active

Gallatin County: 114 new; 832 active

Lewis & Clark County: 102 new; 587 active

Cascade County: 89 new; 1,133 active

Ravalli County: 88 new; 523 active

Flathead County: 71 new; 906 active

Lincoln County: 59 new; 336 active

Silver Bow County: 51 new; 213 active

Lake County: 44 new; 287 active

There have been 147,287 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 134,307. There have been 12,605 COVID tests administered since Friday.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, September 27, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

Last week, at the request of the hospitals, Governor Greg Gianforte announced he is sending Montana National Guard troops to help with their COVID response:



St. Peter’s Health in Helena: 10 Guard.

Billings Clinic in Billings 20: Guard.

St. James Healthcare in Butte: 6 Guard.

St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings: 10 Guard.

Missoula County: 24 Guard.

Bozeman Health in Bozeman: 10 Guard.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls: 20 Guard.

Livingston HealthCare in Livingston: 6 Guard.

Logan Health in Kalispell: 25 Guard.

Logan Health in Whitefish: 2 Guard.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains: 4 Guard.

The Guard members will support staffing with non-medical ICU assistance, environmental services, patient data entry, and COVID testing, according to the governor's office.

Montana is not the only state deploying National Guard troops to help hospitals - other states include Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon, Kentucky, and Tennessee.