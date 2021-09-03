Montana COVID update (September 3, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — There were 660 new COVID cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 6,086 active cases as of Friday, September 3, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

The last time the state had more than 6,000 active cases was December 27, 2020, according to MTN data. Montana averaged 2,227 active cases a day in August, which is more than five times the July average of 384 active cases a day.

There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,811, according to DPHHS.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana due to COVID is 266, up from 258 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,473. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 102 new; 1,083 active

Cascade County: 58 new; 1,045 active

Flathead County: 40 new; 955 active

Missoula County: 86 new; 799 active

Gallatin County: 58 new; 315 active

Lewis & Clark County: 68 new; 309 active

Lincoln County: 35 new; 178 active

Lake County: 19 new; 144 active

Ravalli County: 11 new; 114 active

Hill County: 12 new; 97 active

About 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 466,126 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

There have been 129,487 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 121,590. There were 7,296 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, September 3, 2021. The site also has county-specific data on the number of new cases, cumulative cases, vaccination rates, and more.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls on Monday said it had 28 inpatients with COVID; four of those patients had been vaccinated, and 24 had not.