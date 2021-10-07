Montana COVID update (Thursday, October 7)

There were 1,301 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, October 7, 2021, with 11,808 total active cases in the state. Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

There were nine new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,070, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The nine new deaths all occurred since September 25, 2021, in Cascade, Dawson, Gallatin, Hill, Missoula (3), Ravalli, and Toole counties.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 465, an increase from the 444 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,929, with the state reporting 66 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 157,372 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 143,494. There were 8,214 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

COUNTIES REPORTING THE MOST NEW CASES



Yellowstone County: 333 new; 2,866 active

Missoula County: 147 new; 1,916 active

Cascade County: 114 new; 1,118 active

Gallatin County: 107 new; 633 active

Flathead County: 84 new; 1,196 active

Lewis & Clark County: 70 new; 836 active

Park County: 65 new; 134 active

Silver Bow County: 48 new; 167 active

Lincoln County: 34 new; 266 active

Ravalli County: 31 new; 463 active

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 491,562 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,029,625. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.