Montana COVID update: (Tuesday, October 5, 2021)

There were 1,276 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, October5 , 2021, with 12,050 active cases in the state.

There were 26 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,048, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The new deaths were reported in the following counties: Cascade (2), Custer (1), Dawson (2), Fergus (1), Lewis & Clark (1), Lincoln (1), Meagher (1), Mineral (1), Missoula (3), Phillips (2), Ravalli (8), Sanders (1), Valley (1), Yellowstone (1).

All Ravalli cases, one Missoula case, and one Dawson case were due to reconciliation.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 414, a decrease from the 419 hospitalizations reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,790, with the state reporting 56 new hospitalizations since Monday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 223 new; 2,949 active

Missoula County: 144 new; 1,992 active

Flathead County: 82 new; 1,231 active

Cascade County: 134 new; 1,124 active

Gallatin County: 192 new; 766 active

Lewis & Clark County: 85 new; 718 active

Ravalli County: 19 new; 518 active

Lincoln County: 26 new; 274 active

Lake County: 22 new; 267 active

Silver Bow County: 3 new; 235 active

Custer County: 34 new; 142 active

Hill County: 8 new; 141 active

Stillwater County: 30 new; 116 active

Park County: 13 new; 127 active

Sanders County: 9 new; 103 active

Beaverhead County: 6 new; 102 active

There have been 154,739 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 140,641. There were 10,309 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 490,971 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,021,759.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.