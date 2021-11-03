Montana COVID update (Wednesday, November 3, 2021)

HELENA — There were 873 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday with 9,052 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen from 2,380 reported on Tuesday to 2,396 on Wednesday, according to DPHHS.

There were 16 new deaths reported on Wednesday. Of those, 11 occurred within the last week, and five date back to October and September 2021. The deaths were reported in the following counties:



Cascade (5)

Gallatin (2)

Valley (2)

Yellowstone (2)

Custer

Dawson

Glacier

Hill

Lake

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped from 371 on Tuesday to 356. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,044.

There have been 178,980 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 167,532. There have been 6,262 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new cases



Yellowstone County: 142 New, 2,237 Active

Cascade County: 95 New, 1,065 Active

Missoula County: 83 New, 1,247 Active

Flathead County: 71 New, 598 Active

Gallatin County: 69 New, 360 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 63 New, 983 Active

Silver Bow County: 52 New, 100 Active

Lake County: 36 New, 211 Active

Roosevelt County: 27 New, 108 Active

Big Horn County: 23 New, 95 Active

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 506,997 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,113,818.

On Tuesday, federal regulators approved the first COVID vaccine for children for emergency use, meaning millions of kids around the country are now eligible to get a shot . The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention issued final emergency approval for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged between 5 and 11.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, November 3. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include aggregrate data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 1, 2021:

Benefis Benefis Health System: vaccinated versus unvaccinated hospitalizations

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, October 27, 2021: