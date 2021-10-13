Montana COVID update (Wednesday, October 13, 2021)

There were 1,346 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, October 13, with 12,160 total active cases in the state.

There were 16 new deaths reported. The deaths occurred in the following counties: Broadwater, Cascade, Glacier, Hill, Lake, Lewis & Clark (2), Mineral, Missoula (2), Musselshell, Rosebud, Silver Bow (2), and Teton (2). Four of the deaths are part of ongoing data reconciliation and date back as far as April 2021.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,109, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 510, the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The previous single-day high was 506 on November 20, 2020.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,167.

There have been 162,240 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 147,971. There were 12,729 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST NEW CASES



Yellowstone County: 215 new; 3,075 active

Gallatin County: 179 new; 635 active

Lake County: 123 new; 365 active

Missoula County: 115 new; 1,996 active

Flathead County: 108 new; 1,273 active

Cascade County: 106 new; 1,115 active

Hill County: 73 new; 141 active

Lewis & Clark County: 70 new; 883 active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 495,205 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,040,740. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

Weekly update for Cascade County from the City-County Health Department in Great Falls: