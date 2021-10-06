Montana COVID update (Wednesday, October 6, 2021)

There were 1,324 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, with 11,550 total active cases in the state.

There were 13 new deaths reported; the number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,061, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 444, an increase from the 414 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,863, with the state reporting 73 new hospitalizations since Tuesday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 156,079 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 142,468. There were 6,942 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 237 new; 2,715 active

Missoula County: 121 new; 1,879 active

Flathead County:172 new; 1,217 active

Cascade County: 100 new; 1,142 active

Lewis & Clark County: 133 new; 815 active

Gallatin County: 144 new; 614 active

Ravalli County: 31 new; 483 active

Lincoln County: 26 new; 262 active

Lake County: 24 new; 257 active

Hill County: 36 new; 160 active

Custer County: 22 new; 142 active

Sanders County: 18 new; 115 active

Stillwater County: 4 new; 104 active

Silver Bow County:2 new; 169 active

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 491,562 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,024,926.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .