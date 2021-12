Hilary Lee, a 35-year-old Montana woman, spent seven weeks in the hospital with a severe case of COVID. On the day after Thanksgiving, she was able to walk out of Billings Clinic on her own.

Montana patient beats COVID against all odds

Hilary, a restaurant manager, was planning to get the COVID vaccine but contracted the illness at the end of September. Within two weeks she was on a ventilator.

"I was a nurse for over 40 years, and so I knew this could happen," said her mother Pam.