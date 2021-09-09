Montana reports 1,001 new COVID cases (September 9, 2021)

There were 1,001 new COVID cases reported in the last 24 hours in Montana, with 6,784 total active cases in the state as of Thursday, September 9, 2021, according to state health officials.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID is 316, an increase of 15 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,656.

There were two new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,830, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 231 new; 1,555 active

Flathead County:103 new; 973 active

Cascade County: 90 new; 866 active

Missoula County: 92 new; 669 active

Gallatin County:97 new; 483 active

Lewis & Clark County:72 new; 468 active

Lincoln County: 56 new; 262 active

Silver Bow County: 10 new; 145 active

Ravalli County: 31 new; 126 active

Lake County: 21 new; 122 active

Hill County: 12 new; 111 active

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 470,413 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

There have been 132,750 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 124,136. There were 5,970 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report, and the cumulative number of tests is 1,669,619.