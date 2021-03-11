Menu

New COVID testing location opens in Great Falls

MTN
COVID testing at 2416 11th Avenue South
Posted at 3:04 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 19:56:39-05

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence and Alluvion Health have opened a second COVID-19 testing location in Great Falls.

The new testing site is located in the University of Providence Recreation Center, formerly known as the Old ‘Bingo Bonanza’ building next to El Comedor; the address is 2416 11th Avenue South.

Christina Dawidowicz, spokesperson for the University, says the second location includes a real-time PCR machine that was bought by the University and provided to Adlera Lab, which is operated by Alluvion Health.

Anyone of any age is eligible to get tested and a physician’s note is not required. Both locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

The original testing location remains open at Montana ExpoPark; access is via the 6th Street NW entrance, then take an immediate left and follow signs to mobile clinic unit.

