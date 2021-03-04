HELENA — Montana health officials have confirmed the first known cases of a variant of the COVID-19 virus in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS), the three tests in Gallatin County showed signs of the United Kingdom, or U.K., variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Montana

“We’re working with Gallatin County to find out a little bit more about these cases, but what we know so far is that these folks were fairly young and all of them recovered,” said Jim Murphy, administrator in the Public Health & Safety Division.

The federal Centers for Disease Control says the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, was first identified in the fall of 2020. Montana is the 46th state to confirm the virus in the U.S. “Not a unique thing, but at least our first ones,” noted Murphy.

The U.K. variant first showed up in the United States in December 2020. According to the CDC, this variant is believed to spread more easily and quickly than other strains of the coronavirus.

“I think the good news right now is that the UK variant has been around a little while. We know a little bit more about it,” noted Murphy. “ It doesn't look like it causes more severe illness. There is some evidence there might be slightly more contagious or transmissible, but we also have pretty good evidence the vaccine addresses this variant fairly well.”

Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley provide the following statement:

Full Interview: Jim Murphy, DPHHS Administrator - Public Health & Safety Division

We are aware that the specimens are from Gallatin County, and we are working with the state health department to investigate the source and timing of those specimens. It should not come as a surprise that a variant strain of the virus is in Montana. Well over 40 other states have identified the virus, so it stands to reason that it is in Montana as well. This is a good reminder that this pandemic is not over and the importance of everyone doing all they can to help us slow down transmission. That means practicing physical distancing whenever possible, wearing face coverings in public settings, staying home when we’re sick, washing our hands, and getting a vaccine when one is available.

The CDC says studies indicate currently available vaccines produce antibodies that recognize these variants and more studies are underway to investigate the level of protection provided by current vaccinations.

Visit the CDC's website for more details on COVID-19 variants.



There were 171 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, and the statewide death toll since the pandemic began is 1,386, according to data compiled by MTN News.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 1,635, according to MTN News, and there has been a cumulative total of 100,758 cases of the virus in Montana. Of the total cases, 97,737 have recovered. There are currently 67 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the cumulative number of hospitalizations is 4,600.

The number of tests performed in the state has reached 1,086,548, an increase of 4,986 during the previous 24-hour reporting period.

The number of Montanans who have received at least one of the two-dose vaccine is now 269,222, and the number of Montanans who have received both shots and are now fully vaccinated is 94,766.