Vaccine eligibility will soon expand to all Montanans 16 and older

HELENA — All Montanans 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 1st, Governor Greg Gianforte said Tuesday in a news conference.

Gianforte said the increasing availability of the vaccine has allowed him to expand access.

On January 19, the state entered Phase 1B to vaccinate Montanans 70 years of age and older, Montanans 16-69 years of age with certain severe underlying health conditions, and Native Americans and other persons of color at elevated risk of COVID-19. Montana’s Phase 1B population accounts for 75% of deaths and 50% of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Montana.

Earlier this month, Gianforte announced the state would expand its by entering Phase 1B+ of the state’s vaccine distribution plan on March 8. In Phase 1B+, vaccines are available to Montanans 60 years of age and older and Montanans 16 to 59 years of age with additional qualifying medical conditions like asthma, cystic fibrosis, and liver disease. Montana’s Phase 1B+ population accounts for nearly 90% of deaths and more than 70% of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Montana.

Montana has administered 367,211 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, and 142,490 Montanans are fully immunized, according to the state’s COVID-19 database.

Watch his full news conference below.