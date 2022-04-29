Weekly COVID update for Montana (April 29, 2022)

There were 534 active COVID cases in Montana on Friday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 461 active cases reported on Friday, April 22.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 3,360, which is up from the 3,262 deaths reported on April 22.

As of Friday, there are 21 people hospitalized due to COVID, up from 14 last Friday. A total of 11,902 people have been hospitalized due to COVID over the last two years.

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Montana is now 273,982, and there have been 270,088 recoveries.

The number of Montana residents fully vaccinated is 563,288, according to the state health agency, or about 55% of the eligible population.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, April 29. The state site is updated on weekdays (excluding holidays).

Note: As of February 28, 2022, MTN News is no longer posting daily COVID-19 updates due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We are now posting weekly updates on Fridays.



