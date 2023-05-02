Credit union is hosting 'Community Shred Day'

1st Liberty Federal Credit Union is giving people a chance to have their old, personal documents shredded for free - and help the Great Falls Community Food Bank at the same time.

Shredding old documents - such as financial information and tax documents - can reduce your risk of identity theft.

The event will be on Tuesday, May 2nd, at the RH Scott branch (6200 Third Avenue North) from 10am until noon, and from 3pm until 5:30pm at the Riverview branch (401 Smelter Avenue NE).

The credit union will shred your documents at no cost, but ask that you bring a canned food donation (one per box of documents) for the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

In addition, 1st Liberty will host similar shredding events on May 9th at the following locations:



Cut Bank - 10am until 11 am

Shelby - noon until 1pm

Conrad - 2:30pm until 4pm

For more information, call 800-824-0585.

