1 dead, 1 injured in Billings shooting

MTN News
Posted at 8:44 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 11:19:41-05

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city's South Side.

Police said on social media the shooting was reported at 11:19 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South.

Officers located a deceased male at the scene, and some time later discovered a second injured male in the 100 block of Hallowell Lane.

Several people were taken into custody to be interviewed, police said.

