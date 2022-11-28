1 dead, 1 injured in Billings shooting

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city's South Side.
Police said on social media the shooting was reported at 11:19 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South.
Officers located a deceased male at the scene, and some time later discovered a second injured male in the 100 block of Hallowell Lane.
Several people were taken into custody to be interviewed, police said.
We will update you if we get more information.
