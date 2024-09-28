1 person arrested after high-speed chase in Great Falls

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Saturday, September 28, 2024, that a person was arrested on Friday night after a high-speed chase on the south side of Great Falls and in the Gibson Flats area.

The agency said that the chase was the result of a a 911 call about a potential kidnapping.

Sheriff's deputies and Great Falls police officers began searching for the suspect vehicle, said to be a 1990s dark-colored Chevy truck.

A deputy found the vehicle on 20th Street South, and the suspect drove away, leading to a chase.

Deputies lost the vehicle in the pursuit and through investigation later found the vehicle at a residence.

The suspected driver was located and arrested on felony charges; the name of the suspect has not yet been released.



There is no word yet on whether anyone was actually kidnapped, and detectives are continuing to investigate.

The Sheriff's Office said that there is no danger to public.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

