MISSOULA – A suspect in a downtown vandalism case has been charged.

25-year-old Yared Lahart is being charged with one count of felony burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in connection with vandalism that took place at Lake Missoula Tea Company.

On Dec. 25, Missoula Police received a report of a person breaking windows with rocks on the 100 block of East Broadway St.

When police arrived they saw that the window to the tea shop had been smashed out and that the register to the shop was opened and emptied. The front window of the Public House had also been knocked out.

Lahart went to the police the next day and turned over the money, saying that someone had given it to him because they felt guilty about smashing the windows.

Lahart is currently in Missoula County jail and has a bond set at $1,000, if he posts bail he is barred from any business on the 100 block of East Broadway St.

We still do not have updates on the other two vandalism incidents that were also reported at Market on Front or Smooch Cosmetic Boutique.