1 person dead after weekend shooting in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter on Monday said that Robert Manual Komeotis has been identified as the man who died after being shot on Saturday night in Great Falls. Komeotis, 29 years old, was from Great Falls.

Sheriff Slaughter said the cause of death is due to multiple gunshot wounds and the manner is homicide. At this point, we do not know if anyone has been charged in connection with the death.

Police responded to the shooting at around 11 p.m. on 18th Street between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue North.

Brennen Hankins lives nearby and told MTN: “About 11 o’clock, we heard shots fired. I was letting my dog in the house. He was pawing at the door, opened the door, heard a commotion outside, opened the door, and five shots fired. After the scene was clear, me and my brother ran across the street, found two guys lying there in the parking lot, another girl with a rag wrapped around her head. I guess there was an altercation of some sort."

The Great Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate; we will update you as we get more information.