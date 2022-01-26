1 person injured, suspect arrested in stabbing at Billings hotel

BILLINGS — (UPDATE 4:10 P.M.) A witness said a man defended himself with a knife while trying to get inside his room at the Bourbon Street Hotel after he was approached by a group of three people looking to fight in the hotel parking lot around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Billings resident Geno Heitkemper, 41 years old, was at the hotel visiting a friend around 2 p.m. when he witnessed the violence play out on the ground floor.

"The guy was locked out of his apartment. He was trying to get back inside. A couple people that work here came around. Then three or four of them tried to jump him, then the (man) pulled out a knife to defend himself. I guess (one of the assailants), he got stabbed in the forehead," Heitkemper said.

Billings Police Lt. Shawn Mayo said one man was taken into custody and another man was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Paramedics attend to a man who was stabbed outside the Bourbon Street Hotel in Billings.

It's unclear how severe the stabbing injury was, but Heitkemper said it didn't look good.

The man who was jumped "was yelling around drunk about his keys. Then people came around and tried to kick him out of the parking lot, and like three or four of them tried to jump him, and that's when the victim pulled the knife out," Heitkemper said.

Police cleared the scene a little more than a half hour after the incident was called in.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.



(1st REPORT) One man was taken to a hospital and another man arrested following a stabbing in downtown Billings on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. at the Bourbon Street Hotel on First Avenue North.

It's the second violent crime in Billings over the past 24 hours.