1 teen hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Billings

Billings police are investigating a shooting involving two teenagers that happened on Tuesday at Lake Elmo State Park.

A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound at around 6:10 p.m., police.

Police did not specify the gender of the victim.

A 14-year-old boy is in custody, police said.

Authorities have not released the names of either teen.

Police remained on the scene Tuesday night, and the investigation is ongoing.

