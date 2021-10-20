Watch
1 teen hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Billings

Posted at 8:26 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 22:28:43-04

Billings police are investigating a shooting involving two teenagers that happened on Tuesday at Lake Elmo State Park.

A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound at around 6:10 p.m., police.

Police did not specify the gender of the victim.

A 14-year-old boy is in custody, police said.

Authorities have not released the names of either teen.

Police remained on the scene Tuesday night, and the investigation is ongoing.

We will update you if we get more information.

