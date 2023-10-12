10 people arrested in Great Falls on outstanding warrants

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that 10 people were arrested in Great Falls on Thursday, October 12, 2023, for outstanding warrants.

The agency said that just after 8 a.m., police officers and members of the Russell Country Drug Task Force began serving several arrest warrants.

One of the arrests was made at about 2 p.m. near 38th Street and 10th Avenue South. During the arrest, the GFPD used a “distraction device”; these devices create loud sounds which were heard by people in the area; some mistakenly believed they heard gunshots. According to the GFPD, there were no shots fired.

As of 3:45 p.m. 10 people had been arrested. The names of the people arrested have not yet been released, nor the circumstances of individual arrests.

According to the GFPD, the arrest warrants are directly related to a long-term narcotics investigation with joint efforts between member agencies within the RCDTF, along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Marshals Service.

The cases are being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.

We will update you if we get more information.