$100K reward for information about the homicide of Michael Evans

On Monday, February 14, 2022, Cascade County Sheriff's deputies responded to 8535 US Highway 89 several miles east of Great Falls - the former location of the original Bar S restaurant - for a report of a deceased man.

The man was identified as Michael Lee Alan Evans of Great Falls; he was 40 years old. Evans' death was determined to be a homicide after an autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

The obituary for Evans stated: "Mike graduated from Great Falls High School in 1999 where he excelled in music and was a member of Delphian choir. Mike was an integral part of the family business and worked hard to continue the family legacy of the Bar S Supper Club."

In February 2024, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office announced that it and Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers were offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of whoever was responsible for the death of Evans.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a Facebook video that detectives have identified "persons of interest" in the case, saying that "these individuals are in our community" and know the details of Evans' death.

Slaughter said that Evans and his family deserve justice, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Now, as the third anniversary of Evans' death approaches, Crimestoppers has announced that the reward has been increased to $100,000.

If you have any information regarding the homicide, you're asked to call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 406-454-8099, the Sheriff's Office front desk at 406-454-6820, or the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 406-727-8477. You can also visit the website P3Tips.com to submit an anonymous and secure tip.

(FEBRUARY 17, 2022) The Cascade County Sheriff's Office continues investigating a man's death that has now been classified as a homicide.

Man's death east of Great Falls was a homicide

On Monday, February 14, 2022, deputies responded to 8535 US Highway 89 several miles east of Great Falls - the former location of the original Bar S restaurant - for a report of a deceased man.

The man was identified as Michael Lee Alan Evans of Great Falls; he was 40 years old.

The Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that the manner of Evans' death has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

The agency did not disclose the suspected cause of death.

Although no arrests have been made yet, the Sheriff's Office says this appears to be an "isolated incident," and does not believe there is any danger to the public.

We will update you as we get more information.